Likud MK: Netanyahu will also lead us in the next election

MK Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) was interviewed on Radio 103FM on Wednesday and commented on a new book he wrote in which he speaks about his ambition to lead the Likud and the government.

"The future is far away. I think everyone understands that Netanyahu will lead the national camp to the next elections, whenever they take place though I hope that happens soon. After that he will serve as Prime Minister again for a few years and then the big race will begin with many good and experienced candidates and I will of course participate in this race with the goal of winning," Hanegbi said.

On the state budget, which is being voted upon in the Knesset, he said, "It will pass, it has never before happened that a budget passed in its first reading did not pass the second and third readings."

"It is ultimately politically insignificant, all budgets passed and all governments fell. This government will not serve its full term, regardless of the budget question. Netanyahu will be with us until we achieve victory," Hanegbi stated.