Tragedy in Dimona: Two brothers die of COVID-19

Two brothers, residents of the city of Dimona in their 60s, died of the coronavirus half an hour apart.

The two, Jackie Edri who was a former city council member and his brother Maxim, contracted the virus about three weeks ago and had since been hospitalized in serious condition.

The two brothers were not vaccinated, one of them due to his medical condition.

A similar incident occurred last year when two brothers died of COVID-19 within an hour of each other at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. The brothers, 85-year-old Shimon Buzaglo, and his brother 82-year-old Yemin Buzaglo, were hospitalized in adjoining rooms in the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

The deterioration in their condition was sudden and they both died quickly, in less than an hour. It was later discovered that one of the brothers had heard of the severe deterioration in the situation of the other brother and this had an extreme effect on him.