Pentagon: China to have 1,000 nukes by 2030

China is building nuclear weapons at an "accelerating pace" and will have over 1,000 by 2030, according to a new report on China released by the Pentagon Wednesday.

"The accelerating pace of the PRC’s nuclear expansion may enable the PRC to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027. The PRC likely intends to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the pace and size the DoD projected in 2020," the report reads.

Last year, the Pentagon estimated that China had a little over 200 nuclear warheads and would have between 400-500 by the end of the decade.

The report also noted that China is accelerating its ICBM program to build intercontinental missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, stating that China "is building hundreds of new ICBM silos, and is on the cusp of a large silo-based ICBM force expansion comparable to those undertaken by other major powers."

China surprised US officials by testing a new hypersonic missile in August that went around the globe before it made its way toward the intended target.

Last month, the US responded with a tests of its own hypersonic missiles.