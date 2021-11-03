Protesters demand police be prosecuted in teen's death

A number of demonstrators, including the fiancée of Ahuvya Sandak, Shalhevet Goldstein, protested outside the Justice Ministry Wednesday evening.

The demonstrators hung signs on the fence of the Justice Ministry calling for the prosecution of the police officers involved in the accident in which Ahuvya Sandak was killed.

Security guards confronted the demonstrators to prevent them from entering the ministry.

The demonstrators also hung an invitation to the wedding of Ahuvya and Shalhevet that will take place "on the anniversary of the groom's death," in the Kfar Etzion cemetery.

Another sign hung at the site read "Abbas they pamper, Ahuvya they cover up. Mandelblit, file an indictment today."

Tomorrow, Ahuvya's parents, along with their supporters, are expected to demonstrate at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem and demand the prosecution of the police officers who were involved in the car chase which ended in Ahuvya's death.