Eliezer Berland to victim's brother: You can say kaddish

A key suspect in the 1986 murder of Nissim Shitrit confessed on Wednesday that he took part in the killing.

The confession comes hours after disgraced Rabbi Eliezer Berland confirmed during his interrogation that Shitrit was murdered. The suspect claimed that neither he nor his accomplices had intended to kill Shitrit. Two other suspects have also been arrested on suspicion of committing the murder.

Police hope that the suspect can now help lead them to the location of Shitrit's remains, and are currently conducting a search in Jerusalem for his body.

Shitrit, who was just 17-years-old at the time of his death, was last seen on February 2, 1986. According to police, members of Berland's Shuvu Banim cult threatened him over girls he was meeting and then abducted and murdered him.

Berland, who was previously convicted of fraud, extortion, attempted intimidation, tax offenses and money laundering, has recently become implicated in several murders from the 1980s and 90s including Shitrit's. He was arrested two days ago in connection with the murders.

Kan News reported that Berland met with Shitrit's brother today and told him he could say kaddish, a Jewish prayer mourners recite for deceased relatives, for his brother.

"I'm sorry I did not tell you 35 years ago: you can say kaddish for him," Rabbi Berland reportedly said.