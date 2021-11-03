

Economy minister meets with Jordanian trade minister Ministers discuss topics including renewal of trade agreement, mutual recognition of standardization, expansion of tourism. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Yossi Ifergan, GPO The meeting in Jordan Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Alshamali met in Jordan for the first time in a decade, and discussed a variety of ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. This meeting took place as part of the effort to preserve the policy of warm peace and continue to deepen ties between the two countries.



During the meeting, the ministers discussed the renewal of the trade agreement between the two countries, the mutual recognition of standardization, the expansion of tourism, and more.



The ministers also signed an agreement that is set to expand future caps on products that Jordan may export to the Palestinian Authority. Israel recognizes the importance of economic cooperation with the Jordanian Kingdom as a strategic goal/destination that is important to regional stability.



The goods and products that are set to be exported from Jordan to the Palestinian Authority include cement and construction products, rugs, clothing, electronic products, and more.



The Ambassador of Israel to Jordan, Eitan Sorkis, and the Ambassador of Jordan to Israel, Rassan al-Majali, also participated in the meeting.



Minister of Economy and Industry, Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid), said: "The trade benefits agreed upon today between the Israeli government and Jordan are an important dimension in the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Deepening civilian and economic ties contributes to bilateral relations, national security, and the protection of Israel's longest and most quiet border".









