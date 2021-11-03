Poll: Most Democrats don't want Biden to run again in 2024

A majority of Democratic voters want President Joe Biden off the party’s ticket for the 2024 presidential election, according to a recent poll.

The survey, conducted by Marist, found that among registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, 44% (or 55% of those with an opinion) of respondents want another candidate to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024.

Just 36% (45% among those who had an opinion) of registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want Biden to run for reelection. Twenty percent of respondents did not have a clear preference.

Exit polls from Virginia’s gubernatorial election Tuesday found Biden’s approval ratings underwater, despite Biden winning the state by ten points last year.

According to CNN, among Virginia voters, 54% disapprove of Biden’s job performance, including 46% who strongly disapprove, with 45% approving, including just 23% who strongly approve.

National polls show Biden with an even larger deficit, with the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls showing Biden with an average approval rating of 43.0% to a disapproval rating of 51.1, for a net rating of negative 8.1 points.

Some polls, including a survey by Trafalgar, show Biden’s approval rating as low as 39%, with 58% of likely voters disapproving.