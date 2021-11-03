IDF to hold drill, testing changes to siren system

The IDF's Home Front Command on Wednesday will hold practice air raid drills in several locations where changes were made to the existing siren system or to time limits.

The drills were announced on Tuesday and are part of ongoing and continual improvements to Israel's defense systems.

During the drill, for the first time, Israel will use a selective system for alarms, in which alerts focus only on the area in which there is a danger.

In addition to the regular alarms, the radio stations, the national emergency portal, television channels, various internet sites, and the Home Front Command's app will all show the alerts.

Sirens will sound between the 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in cities for which the maximum time to enter a safe space was recently changed, and between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in cities where the siren system has been split into several districts.

The drills will only take place in locations which have seen changes since Operation Guardian of the Walls earlier this year.

If a missile is fired, the siren will be restarted and the alarm will rise and fall, instead of continuing on a single note.