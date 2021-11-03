Australian girl lost during camping trip found 18 days later

A young Australian girl lost during a camping trip has been found alive and well, 18 days after she disappeared.

Four-year-old Cleo Smith disappeared on October 16th, while her family was camping at the remote Blowholes campsite 1,000 kilometers north of Perth, in Western Australia.

Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, told police that she had woken up at 6:00 a.m. on the day of her daughter’s disappearance, discovering that the family’s tent was unzipped and her oldest daughter nowhere to be found.

Local police suspected the girl was abducted, and launched an extensive search, but for weeks were unable to determine her whereabouts.

On Wednesday, however, police finally located the girl locked in a private home in the town of Carnarvon.

Cleo was quickly reunited with her family, while officers on the scene detained a 36-year-old man for questioning.