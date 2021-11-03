In unlikely move, MKs to support Likud MK's bill

Members of the coalition have expressed support for a bill proposed by Likid MK Shlomo Karhi, Maariv reported.

The bill is signed by coalition chair MK Idit Silman (Yamina) and Yamina chair MK Nir Orbach. Also signed on the bill are Shas MKs Yakov Margi, Uriel Busso, and Moshe Abutbul. It proposes that an organization which harms Israel should not be funded by the State of Israel.

In the coming weeks, the bill will be brought for approval by the Knesset's Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

The bill proposes that in cases in which an employee or someone in a position in a publicly funded body expresses himself or acts in a way which is essentially against Israel, the Knesset's Finance Committee will be able to order the minister in charge to reduce the amount of money the State gives that body - unless the body itself acts against the employee.

The bill, Karhi said, works to create deterrence among the various bodies funded by the State. According to him, it is unthinkable that an employee or someone in other positions will use a body funded by the State of Israel as a platform for activities to harm the State and undermine its existence.