Moshe Gafni: Bennett betrayed the State of Israel

The chairman of the United Torah Judaism Party, MK Moshe Gafni, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday.

In an interview with the haredi news website Kikar HaShabbat, Gafni said, "I do not know him very well. I did not have too much contact with him both when he was Minister of Education and during his alliance [with Yair Lapid] in 2013. He seemed to me to be a member of the most inferior breed."

"He is not interested in anything. He is an opportunist. He wants to have it written in his biography that he was the Prime Minister. Bennett betrayed his voters and betrayed the State of Israel. There was a left and a right in Israel and he dismantled the right, he took parts of those who voted for the right and he betrayed them and the State of Israel. The State of Israel is democratic. He took right-wing voters, stole their votes and passed to the left. He left those who voted for him outside [the government]."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid responded to Gafni's remarks and wrote on Twitter, "I call on Moshe Gafni to immediately retract his remarks. Such statements lead Israel to doom."

"We live here together. We have a shared fate. It is possible to disagree, but such talk will lead to dangerous violence," Lapid added.