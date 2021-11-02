2 arrested for threatening Dr. Alroy Preis

Police detained for questioning today (Tuesday) two suspects in the threats on the life of head of public health services at the Health Ministry Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis on social media.

It was reported that as part of the police investigation, technological means were used in collaboration with other police units that revealed the identities of the suspects.

After being interrogated, the two were released under restrictive conditions.

Alroy Preis is receiving extra security starting this week around the clock following the threats she received.

About a week ago, her husband revealed the severity of the threats on her life. In a post he posted on Facebook, he wrote, "The Israel Police, Mr. Minister, I am addressing you directly. There are concrete threats on my wife's life."