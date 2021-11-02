She’s Always Been Strong For Her Kids...Until This Happened

Rabbi Ferver* had taught over 647 students in his life. And he knew when a student was going through a hard time.

The sunken in eyes, the hollow cheeks, the hopeless, lifeless expression...It was a look that always made him wonder-- What kind of demons were this kid battling?

When Rabbi Ferver met Netanel Gottesman when the new school year started, he instantly recognized the look. Netanel’s round, youthful face was etched with worry and his eyes were drowning in pain. When he sat down with Netanel and asked him if anything was bothering him, he was shocked to see the boy immediately burst into uncontrollable tears. Eventually, as he opened up, Rabbi Ferver felt his own eyes well up with tears of his own.

Some stories were sad. But this one was heartbreaking.

Netanel explained between sobs that his mother was battling lung cancer. The doctors knew exactly what treatments could save her life, but the family didn’t not have a lot of money and had nowhere near enough to provide her with the treatments that would save her life. So Netanel and his three siblings watched helplessly in complete horror as their mother grew weaker with every passing day.

Rabbi Ferver’s heart went out for Netanel upon hearing his heartbreaking story and he made it his mission to help. He encouraged Netanel and his siblings to create a crowdfunding page in an attempt to save their mother’s life.

“Our lives have been filled with ups and downs, but she has always been our constant,” wrote Nesanel’s sister on the crowdfunding fund page which was created yesterday morning.

“Strong, smart, loving, beautiful inside and out, and always so wise. But now, everything has changed...It’s been surreal for all of us...My mother has always been there for me. And I can’t even think what I would do if she were to die... We urgently need help to pay for the treatments that can save her life. Please have mercy on me and my siblings and donate here to save her life. We're just kids. We need her.”

Those who know the family are urging readers to help the Gottesman kids save their mother’s life and confirm that this is a true and urgent case of life and death. Click here to invest your charity into something eternal- The powerful act of saving a young woman’s life, and saving three kids from losing the most important person in their world-- their mother.