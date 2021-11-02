Shop’s ‘Heil Hitler’ sign sparks outrage in San Antonio

A sign on a automotive garage in south San Antonio, Texas that contains the phrase ‘Heil Hitler” and a swastika has sparked outrage among residents, according to a local CBS affiliate.

The sign, which is written in red letters on a white banner, says: “Heil Hitler & Dr. Porsche. How many poisoned Jews does it take to make an Audi?”

The world “heil” has a swastika replacing the letter e.

The owner of the garage, Budget Automotive Repair, told CBS that he was within his First Amendment rights to display the sign.

Local resident Annette Orta, who also grew up in the area, described the banner as “discrimination and hating.”

She told the station: “It’s scary to know that we have some people that feel that way in the community.”

It is not clear what the meaning of the sign is, with the shop’s owner refusing to explain the sign to the medial. However, both German automakers are known to have had links to the Nazis before and during World War II.

The discovery of the sign comes less than a week after an anti-Semitic hate group distributed flyers containing anti-Jewish slurs to San Antonio houses after staging a weekend protest.

San Antonia Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement that “amid a rise of anti-Semitic incidents in our community, we must stand with our Jewish neighbors and reject the hatred and ignorance that endangers the spirit of our entire city.”

He added: “San Antonio will not tolerate these heinous acts and we will never give a platform to white nationalists.”