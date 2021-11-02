Romanian Jewish community leader Dr. Aurel Vainer dies at 89

Dr. Aurel Vainer, the honorary president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, passed away on October 31 at the age of 89.

Vainer, who held the title from 2005 to 2020 and who was also the former president of community, was born in 1932 in Ștefănești, Romania and went on to earn a PhD in economics.

The Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania described Vainer as a “Ein Mensch, as he liked to say about the few who had such a kind heart, just like him, who deserved to be called this name.”

“He was born in a Jewish family that he often mentioned and from which he inherited his attachment to work, the love for his neighbors, respect for his own dignity and for the dignity of those around him, whom he always tried not to humiliate, not to crush with the power of his authority,” the Federation said in a statement. “Whenever he was advised to take into account his age, and the years added relentlessly, one after the other, he would reply: ‘As many as G-d wants, I want, as well!’”

Vainer was noted for his important contributions to the development of the Romanian Jewish community, including working tirelessly to ensure synagogues received necessary renovations, even in areas where Jews no longer resided. He described the synagogues as a testament to the history of Jewish life in Romania.

He was also known for fighting against, anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial, hatred and discrimination.

“He was fully committed to underlining the contribution of the Jewish community to the scientific, artistic, technological and social development of Romania and was the driving force behind the organization of cultural and book publishing events aimed at proving the participation of Jews in the wars fought by Romania for the unification of the country and the nation,” said the Federation.

Vainer also represented the Jewish community politically as their representative in the Chamber of Deputies, where “he stood out and imposed himself as a personality due to his humanity, intelligence, culture, balance and strong wish to promote understanding and cooperation, always being against confrontation.”

“Without Aurel Vainer, the world is poorer, and those who had the opportunity to meet him and work with him were privileged,” said the Federation. “Unfortunately, G-d called Aurel Vainer to Him, and we, the ones left in mourning, can only ask ourselves, every once in a while, in difficult times: ‘What would Aurel Vainer have done in this or that situation?’”