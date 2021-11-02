NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio set to enter race for New York governor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is planning to run for governor of New York in 2022, sources told the New York Post.

The newspaper reported that it was told it is not certain when de Blasio who is in his final two months as the city’s mayor, would announce his intention to seek the office.

Rumors began to swirl last week that de Blasio was considering a run for governor after a report surfaced that he had completed the state Board of Elections forms necessary for creating a candidate committee.

On Monday, during an interview with NY1, de Blasio hinted about the run while speaking about the committee.

He said that “New Yorkers for a Fair Future” is a “vehicle that I’ll be using to get the message out about things we need to do differently in New York City and New York State.”

Without specifying his future plans, de Blasio said: “There’s a lot of things that need to be fixed in Albany.”

He added that he was “really looking forward to getting into this bigger discussion about where this state is going.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James is currently the main Democratic primary challenger to current Governor Kathy Hochul.

De Blasio, who has spoken in the past about the possibility of running for governor, has reportedly been testing the waters by reaching out to colleagues about entering the gubernatorial race.