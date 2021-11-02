"Nothing of substance in Netanyahu's indictment"

The legal hearings in Case 4000 continue this week. But the prosecution faces serious hurdles in its efforts to convict former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Guy Levy, one of the heads of the 315 Project, which examines one by one the alleged evidence of favorable coverage, tells in an interview with Arutz Sheva about the puzzling discoveries that continue to be revealed by the project's volunteers, and also tells about the demonstration at Habima Square planned for tonight.

In his remarks, Levy links the investigations that began about five years ago, the indictment filed against him, to Netanyahu's eventual loss in the elections.

In his remarks, Levy presents a number of examples of points that became clear in the trial from the moment the discussion revolved around the regulation and the attempt to prove what Bezeq’s controlling shareholder Shaul Elovtich received from Netanyahu, ostensibly the approval of the Bezeq-Yes deal.

"It turns out that Avi Berger, who was the one that delayed the matter, was appointed by the intervention of Eli Kamir, who is Partner's lobbyist, and Berger himself was VP of technology at Partner and from the moment he entered the media field he served Partner's interests and fought Bezeq. He did not have the authority to delay the merger but he delayed it for a long time. In court, it became clear that in violation of the law, he would not respond to questions he was asked about the delay.

"It also became clear that further mergers were carried out during this period that he did not even carry out the required legal tests and were carried out in the Bezeq-Yes merger. He arrived at the Bezeq Yes deal with the signatures of 12 legal advisers from various ministries, after which Netanyahu arrived and signed. The person who drafted this document was Dana Neufeld, the legal adviser of the Ministry of Communications, and Netanyahu only signed it. It turned out that Netanyahu had never spoken to Berger or to any of the witnesses currently appearing in court on behalf of the prosecution. All of this collapses the whole constellation that was here, mainly because supposedly he was supposed to do something forbidden, but it turns out that those who did something forbidden are the ones who delayed the merger without authority and even though the process went through all the necessary approvals. Despite this, it has been delayed for years for no reason, when the reason is Partner's interests."

Levy, who monitors all the proceedings in the courtroom and reads the minutes, talks about the difficult questions the judges throw at the witness of Berger, "Why did you not respond to Bezeq's requests that sent you letters and for over a year you did not respond. He replied that there was pressure. They ask why you did not respond, and he says we have changed the priorities in an overall view. The judges ask if you handled other mergers, and he answers yes. They ask if you got a legal opinion for the other mergers, and he answers no and he did not ask. On the other hand, the judges note that she had a legal opinion on the Bezeq-Yis merger and demanded another legal opinion and even after that you still delayed it, why? And he answers 'I do not remember ... that's how it goes there.' The judges are losing patience, as can be seen from their interim decisions. "

Among those decisions, Levy points out, is the prosecution's attempt to refer the discourse to the Channel 10 issue. "The judges were angry with them and told them that again you were trying to put in things that were not written in the indictment and were not in the investigations through the back door of the court. This has happened before, and even then the court banned them from putting in more material." On these attempts to expand the legal discourse, Guy Levy asks: "If the indictment was so well-founded and clear why are they trying to expand the canvas and put in more material? Because they know there is nothing there."

As stated, Levy considers the legal-investigative procedure initiated against Netanyahu to be the leading factor that caused the loss of power that should have remained in his hands in light of his activities in both the coronavirus arena and the political arena. "The only reason we are in this awkward government with all the decrees it is releasing, is the same false and unfounded indictment. Through conscious engineering, they will drive the whole country crazy that Netanyahu is corrupt. A man who works twenty hours a day."

Levy mentions the dissolution of more and more of the alleged evidence for favorable coverage, when a detailed examination of all that evidence revealed that half of them were not answered at all, meaning there was no bribery discourse between the parties, and the other half are news reports published in the media as part of the press releases on the Prime Minister's activities in the various arenas.

On the expected demonstration tonight (Tuesday), Guy Levy says that it is for both the protest over the economic laws in the state budget and the legislative attempt to prevent Netanyahu from running for prime minister, an initiative led by those who are unlikely to pass the blocking percentage, and the those discovered sending funds to Hamas. "What motivates them is the desire to survive. We and our children will pay this debt," he says, stating that the State of Israel came to all of these following the same legal issue that led Netanyahu to lose power.