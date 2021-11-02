Health Ministry: Less than 5% of coronavirus patients are over 60

Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported a total of 688 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed the previous day.

The diagnoses bring the number of active cases nationwide to 7,685, with 285 coronavirus patients hospitalized.

As of Tuesday morning, 210 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, and the condition of 142 is critical. Around Israel, 126 coronavirus patients are intubated, and 43 are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Of the COVID-19 test results received Monday, 0.78% were positive for the virus, representing a rise since Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,103 people have died of coronavirus in Israel, including two who died on Monday.

Meanwhile, nearly 60% (58.5%) of coronavirus cases in the past month were diagnosed among those ages 0-20; 33.6% of cases were among children 0-10 years old. At the same time, just 4.8% of cases in the same period were diagnosed in those ages 60 and older.