Mansour Abbas: 'United Arab List needs haredim in the coalition'

The chairman of the United Arab List declared his support for expanding the ruling coalition to include Israel’s two haredi parties, after making a last-minute request to include increased funding for the haredi sector before the state budget was brought to the Knesset Tuesday morning.

Just before the state spending plan was brought to the Knesset Tuesday, MK Mansour Abbas approached government officials and asked for an allocation of 100 million shekels from his party's coalition funds for the benefit of the haredi sector, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

On Tuesday, Abbas spoke with Kan Reshet Bet about his request and his efforts to maintain his party’s positive ties with haredi lawmakers.

“We prefer to use the money for things which are important to us. That would include friends: the UAL needs to be with the haredim in the coalition.”

“This is Israeli taxpayer money, everybody. The UAL is the coalition and has the right to set priorities [in spending]. The process we’re leading in the party will benefit everyone.”