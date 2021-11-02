Of desecrated Torahs and Jewish destiny

We awoke this week to the disturbing news that a Sefer Torah was trampled and defaced on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, DC, just a few blocks from the White House.

We are witness to an unprecedented level of Jew-hatred in the United States; Jews are being openly attacked on the streets with impunity. Most synagogues outside of Israel now require armed security guards. The Congressional "squad" has legitimized and mainstreamed unvarnished anti-Israel vitriol and unabashed Jew-hatred; in fact, the new sine qua non of the progressive Democrats and their radical fellow travelers is Jew-hatred.

We see the Biden Administration doing everything in its power to weaken Israel, to clear the path to Iranian nukes, to roll back the Abraham Accords, to divide Jerusalem and establish another artificial hostile Arab regime in Israel's heartland, much of it at the hands of spineless Jewish Quislings.

We see Iran rushing headlong to develop nuclear weapons, while the West benignly looks the other way, profiting with its quiet commercial ties to the Islamic regime, like common street prostitutes to the highest bidder.

We see the UN Human Rights Commission passing yet another Jew-hating resolution last week. We watch with mounting frustration as the Israeli government does nothing while European-funded NGOs establish new illegal Arab settlements on public lands; but when a new Jewish home is built, it is immediately condemned as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.

And finally, we see Israeli Arabs - the "good" Arabs, the ones we feed, educate, house and heal, our neighbors and friends, whose children play with ours in the gan, forgetting the debt of gratitude they owe to the society that has given them the best quality of life of any Arab in the world, and instead rising with apoplectic, murderous rage at the instigation of Hamas and Hezb'allah.

To read these headlines one might be given to depression. But to a faithful Jew, to a Ma'amin ben Ma'amin, we must understand these unpleasant headlines in their proper context.

This week's Torah portion notes that when Esau and Jacob were in Rebeccah's womb, they fought: v'hitrotzetzu banim b'kirbah. When she walked past a house of idolators, Esau kicked to get out; and when she walked past the yeshivah of Shem and Ever, Jacob kicked to get out.

The struggle between the descendants of Esau and Jacob continues down to this day; Esau is Edom, the progenitor of the Romans, the Roman Empire, the Holy Roman Empire that succeeded it, and manifests today as modern Christendom and Western Civilization.

Why are they working overtime to destroy the Jews and the Jewish State, perhaps harder now than at any time in the State of Israel's history?

The answer is simple: demographics. As foretold by the Torah and reinforced by the ancient prophets of Israel, a majority of Jews on the planet will reside in Israel in just a few short years, marking the official and unequivocal end of the bitter, 70 generation long Roman Exile. "If you shall reside at the edge of heaven itself, from there will the Lcrd collect you and from there He will gather you. And He shall bring you to the Land that He foreswore to your ancestors and it will be even better for you there than it was for your ancestors." And that simple fact has earth-shaking consequences for both the worldview of the West and of Islam.

There is a slow, dawning realization on the part of Esau and Ishmael that Israel is not just a secular State of the Jews; that would be bad enough. Rather, they intuit that something spiritual and portentous is occurring in Israel right under their noses, and they don't like what's unfolding. They must swallow the bitter pill that the Jewish understanding of Scripture and of the interpretation of Western Civilization were correct all along, and that their dearly-held worldviews are based on lies. They also understand that if the Jews are right, then there will be an unpleasant reckoning for the murderous evil they have perpetrated against the Jews and the Jewish Gcd. "And the saviors will arise from Mount Zion to render judgment against the Mountain of Esau, and Gcd's sovereignty will then be established; and Gcd will reign over the whole world and on that day Gcd will be One and His Name One."

And so they must fight us, and fight with everything they've got, or admit that their belief systems in which they have placed their faith for millennia are a patent lie. But they are not really fighting us; they are fighting Gcd Himself. Someone once asked Rav Tzvi Yehuda Kook why the Nations fight against the existence of Israel when the verse states that with the Ingathering of the Exiles at the end of time, the Nations will finally recognize the sovereignty of Gcd in the world? He responded, "did you think they would roll out the red carpet for our return to Israel? Their determined opposition to the Jewish presence in Israel IS a form of begrudging recognition of Gcd's sovereignty."

So yes, the headlines are sobering, but take heart: the relentless efforts to obstruct the fulfillment of Gcd's Word PROVES that we are on the right track. Ignore the haters; build up the Land. Keep your eyes on the prize. Try as they might, they are helpless to prevent it, and that in turn makes them even angrier; but with the re-establishment of the People of Israel in the Land of Israel keeping the Torah of Israel, the messianic age is surely around the corner.

Rejoice in the fulfillment of Jewish Destiny. "Chazak v'ametz libecha, v'kaveh el Hashem." Strengthen and fortify your hearts - and place your hope in Gcd.