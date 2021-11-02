Ayelet Shaked praises Lapid: He is wise and honest

Senior members of the Yamina Party - Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Coalition chairwoman Idit Silman and Deputy Minister Abir Kara - participated in a gathering of activists in Herzliya Pituach, recordings from which were published on Channel 13 News on Monday.

Shaked told the participants, most of whom did not vote for Yamina but who support the government, "I assume that there are not many voters [for us] here, but I hope that in the future there will be many voters here."

On the disagreements in the government, Shaked said, "We are trying to resolve the disputes in closed rooms, unless they record me and then it comes out", a reference to the recordings of her that were published last week in which she is heard criticizing Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

She heaped praise on Lapid and said he is “smart and honest, his word – ironclad”.

"There are parties that I call more populist, more socialist ... We are a party that is not ashamed to say that we have a capitalist worldview. We, unlike others, do not think that business owners and company owners are enemies, on the contrary."

The Interior Minister went on to talk about her economic perception, saying, "I do not believe so much in starting to impose taxes on international companies. It is true that Apple came here and salaries went up, and so did Google, and it is difficult to compete with these salaries. I do not believe in regulation and taxation in this industry, I want to let him be as free as possible."