At least 100 people missing in highrise collapse in Nigeria

At least 100 people are missing after a luxury residential highrise under construction in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos collapsed on Monday.

Witnesses quoted by Reuters said that construction workers were trapped under a pile of concrete rubble as a result of the collapse.

A body was retrieved and at least three survivors were pulled out on Monday night as rescue workers worked against the clock to dig up victims at the site in the affluent neighborhood of Ikoyi, where many blocks of flats are under construction.

Workers told Reuters that possibly 100 people were at work when the building came crashing down.

Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

The Lagos state government said the building had 22 floors and authorities were assessing whether there had been any damage to nearby buildings.