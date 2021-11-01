PM Bennett meets Biden, world leaders at climate summit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Monday evening with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The leaders Bennett met include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince William and his wife the Duchess Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and more.

The Prime Minister spoke with Boris Johnson, among others, about the incident that occurred earlier today with Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar, who was excluded from the event due to there being no accommodation for her wheelchair.

With Johnson and Biden, the Prime Minister discussed the practical possibilities for success in the global fight against the climate crisis. The two were also interested in political stability in Israel, and in the tripartite conversation the leaders exchanged impressions on the management of complex coalitions in democratic governments.

With Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, the Prime Minister discussed ways to harness youth and young people for the benefit of the fight against climate change.

Prime Minister Bennett spoke at length with Chancellor Merkel, following her recent visit to Israel and two short meetings they held today at the leaders' compound.