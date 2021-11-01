Berlin police filmed doing push-ups at Holocaust memorial

The German newspaper BZ published pictures today (Monday) showing German policemen in uniform performing push-ups at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin.

According to the newspaper, the pictures were taken from a video the policemen took themselves in May, when they were deployed to the area due to nearby demonstrations.

The memorial in question is a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate which was dedicated in 2005.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik condemned the images and vowed to investigate the incident.

"The colleagues' behavior disrespects what this memorial stands for and also offends the memory of those who were murdered," Slowik said.

The German police union also condemned the "tasteless" act and called for consequences against the officers involved.