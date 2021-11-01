Trump: Israel literally controlled Congress until 10 years ago

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that Israel used to "own Congress" in an interview with Ari Hoffman last week.

The former president lamented the growth of what he sees as anti-Israel sentiment in Congress in recent years, but used sensational language.

"The biggest change I've seen in Congress, Israel literally owned Congress --you understand that?-- ten years ago, fifteen years ago," Trump said.

"Today, it is almost the opposite," he added.

"You have, between AOC and Omar and these people that hate Israel with a passion, they're controlling Congress. Israel is not a force in Congress anymore!" he exclaimed. "Israel had such power, and rightfully, over Congress. And now it doesn't!"

He accused American Jews of not liking Israel, citing his greater popularity in Israel than among US Jews.

"I would have thought that I would have done better with the Jewish vote," he said.