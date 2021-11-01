Bereaved families: 'Israel is committing suicide'

The 'Ad Kan' organization and 'Choosing Life' Forum' of bereaved families revealed in the Knesset Monday the full extent of the findings of the investigation into the United Arab List's (Ra'am) connections to the Hamas terrorist organization.

At the beginning of the meeting, which was attended by many MKs, representatives of national camp organizations, bereaved families and disabled IDF veterans, the full data on Ra'am's ties to Hamas. A public campaign was also launched under the title "#Israel_ Suicide."

Lt. Col. Boaz Kukiya, the father of IDF soldier Ron Kukiya, who was killed in a terrorist attack by an Israeli Bedouin terrorist in Arad, said: "This is a national eclipse that causes a separatist party to enter the Israeli government, which in practice supports Israel's enemies - the Hamas movements and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Israeli government is moving away from the Declaration of Independence, which is the country's national compass."

Ad Kan director general Gilad Ach added: "For the first time in the history of the State of Israel, the Israeli government fully cooperates and transfers funds from the state budget to elements who transferred and received terrorist funds to terrorist families. The state budget must not be passed in its current form in which it injects billions into the control of the Islamic Movement, which is tightly connected to Hamas. We call on the Zionist elements still in the coalition to stop this demonic dance and take action to rectify the situation. It is not too late to change this decree."

Lt. Col. (Res.) Adv. Maurice Hirsch, legal adviser to the Choosing Life Forum, stated: "The complaint we filed last night with the police reveals a very difficult reality in which, an organization registered in Israel, transfers money to Hamas. Senior members of the association admit that the association is a direct continuation of another organization that was outlawed for supporting terrorism. Another senior member of the organization is the sister of one of the main terrorists involved in the Seder attack in 2002 at the Park Hotel in Netanya, in which 29 people were murdered. I have spent most of my professional life dealing with Palestinian terrorism, with an emphasis on its ways of financing, and in this case, there is not just smoke, but a real fire."

Herzl Hajaj, the father of Shir Hajaj, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Armon Hanatziv said, "They are the enemies of Israel. The Lapid Bennett government will not be able to say we did not know. They openly lead Israel to doom. The blood of the murdered will be in the hands of Lapid and Bennett. Israel is committing suicide."

Deborah Gonen, the mother of Danny Gonen, who was murdered about six years ago near the town of Dolev and the founder of the Choosing Life Forum, said, "It is impossible for the tax money of Israeli citizens to go terorrists in Gaza and other places around the globe. Every citizen who wants to live must oppose such a reality. Israeli governments must provide a solution to the ills of Arab society, but this is not the way."

"As a bereaved mother, the fact that the current government is willing to close its eyes in the face of its own helplessness and continue to be part of a pro-terrorist system is proof that this government has no right to exist. In light of the findings of the Ad Kan and Choosing Live investigation, the Bennett Lapid Abbas government must end its term," Gonen said.