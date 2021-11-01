Watch: Is Biden resting his eyes or nodding off at Glasgow conference?
US President filmed closing eyes for extended period during global climate conference.
Joe Biden
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: Is Biden resting his eyes or nodding off at Glasgow conference?
Watch: Is Biden resting his eyes or nodding off at Glasgow conference?
US President filmed closing eyes for extended period during global climate conference.
Joe Biden
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
top