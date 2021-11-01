Elkin: Next time I'll tell Litzman's people to go to the vet

Housing and Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) gave a briefing to journalists from haredi publications on Monday.

Minister Elkin was asked about his reaction to MK Yaakov Litzman of United Torah Judaism, who compared the cabinet ministers to dogs in the Knesset plenum, when he said: "I don't know much about cats, but this is the first time I see dogs giving something to cats."

Minister Elkin replied, "I heard the words of MK Litzman. He just forgot to mention that his assistants turn to us endlessly with many requests for help. Next time I will send them to ask for help from the municipal veterinarian."

Earlier, MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu) responded by tweeting, "Litzman, you don't know much. Period."

Communications Minister Yoaz Handel (New Hope) responded: "Litzman and his fellow businessmen should treat the Zionist public that serves in the army and defends the state with respect. I would not remain silent in front of anyone who would call the ultra-Orthodox public dogs "Gives a discount to the Bibi camp only to cross red lines, insult and spread lies."