Liberman on Ra'am-Hamas connection: 'Fake news'

Finance Minister and Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman called the report by Channel 13 News that senior members of the United Arab List (Ra'am) are connected to the Hamas terrorist organization through the Aid 48 organization "fake news."

"A journalist has joined the opposition to harm the coalition and this is fake News. The budget department's meetings are anchored in the Attorney General's guidelines. These are two people who were invited to a certain place and did not know where they were going. The money does not go to terrorist organizations. This is against the law and there is monitoring by the Shin Bet and the Money Laundering Authority over the money," Liberman said.

He estimated that the budget would pass without any special problems. "I do not anticipate breakdowns. I have sat with everyone and in my opinion there is no problem in transferring the budget. The opposition also agrees that the budget is impressive."

He added, "There is no fear that the Arrangements Law will not be passed. The technical arrangement of the votes will be made between the Speaker of the Knesset and the Coalition Chairman and the Chairman of the Knesset Committee."

Liberman added, "I am rarely excited but today I am really excited for the budget discussions that will begin tomorrow after a three-and-a-half year hiatus. Eventually towards Friday the State of Israel will finally officially return to normal with a state budget for 2021-2022."

"This reality of a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, in stark contrast to the needs of the economy, while severely damaging the Israeli economy, was due to the interests of one man. This is the most social budget, with a large number of changes, reforms and fiscal legislation," he said.

He noted that the government will not approve any issue that could harm one of its constituencies, in the political and security context. "All issues that are in dispute, such as the American consulate in East Jerusalem and the death penalty for terrorists, will not be promoted."

Liberman was asked if he did not think the tax imposed on the disposable utensils discriminated against certain populations and replied, "It is not directed against anyone and no public, but is intended to improve the climate."