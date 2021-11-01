New Hampshire politician denounced for tweeting ‘river to the sea’ slogan

A New Hampshire state representative has been denounced for doubling down on her use of the “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” slogan calling for the end of Israel.

Democratic Rep. Maria Perez tweeted the slogan on October 23, the New Hampshire Journal reported. When she was strongly criticized for the tweet, the lawmaker took it down. However, on Friday she reiterated her support for the phrase, while also accusing Israel of “occupation” and “apartheid.”

“I would like to respond to the attacks I’ve received for one of my recent tweets. I shared a slogan that Palestinian human rights activists use to convey that they desire freedom of movement and an end to settler colonization,” Perez tweeted. “I believe in a one state solution where Jews, Muslims, Christians and others can live together with equal rights, unlike the current state of Israeli occupation and apartheid.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” a “rallying cry for terrorist groups and their sympathizers, from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) to Hamas,” adding that “calling for the elimination of the Jewish state, or suggesting that the Jews alone do not have the right to self-determination, is anti-Semitic.”

Perez also tweeted: “As a part of my commitment to social justice and democracy, I will continue to advocate for the human rights and freedom of all people.”

In May, Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives released a letter stating that “accusing Israel of being an ‘apartheid state’” is “anti-Semitic at [its] core and contributes to a climate that is hostile to many Jews.” The letter called on fellow Democrats to cease from using such rhetoric.

The New England chapter of the ADL denounced Perez’s statements.

“Calling for a one state solution denigrates and denies the existence of a Jewish State of Israel,” ADL New England director Robert Trestan told the Journal. “This is no solution. We hope Representative Perez will reconsider the implications of her choice of language and check the facts.”

Ken Litvack, the chair of the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, called out Perez for her comments.

“[We] consider them to be problematic and anti-Semitic in nature,” Litvack told the news outlet. “Whether she intended it that way or not, this is the way the phrase is commonly used, and as a public representative, she needs to be aware of that.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition said in a statement that Perez “should be ashamed of herself.”

“The disgusting phrase ‘from the river to the sea Palestine will be free’ is a well-known anti-Semitic and anti-Israel slogan used by terrorist groups such as Hamas to delegitimize the State of Israel and incite violence," they said.

The group added: “The fact that Representative Perez’s statement comes the same week that marks the three-year anniversary of the tragic attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh is even more outrageous.”

Perez’s Twitter account is now “protected,” with her tweets no longer publicly accessible.