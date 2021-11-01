Project to safeguard northern residents takes off

The IDF's Home Front Command and the "Northern Shield" headquarters in the Defense Ministry's Engineering and Construction Department on Monday morning began constructing the first bomb shelter in a plan for protecting residents of towns on Israel's northern border.

The northern town of Kfar Yuval was chosen to be the first to become completely protected, and in the coming weeks, 65 new bomb shelters will be built, offering protecting to every home in the town.

The Northern Shield program includes 21 towns located near the northern border. In the coming weeks, the Department is expected to complete its tenders for protecting an additional four towns: Metula, Shlomi, Shtula, and Margaliot, and expand the construction to them as well.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) said, "After years of delays, today we begin a national security project of the highest order, protecting the north from the threats which exist in the area."

"The State of Israel needs a strong home front and strong civilians in order to meet its operational goals, and this is the need we are starting to advance today. I would like to thank Finance Minister [Avigdor] Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), who understood the security need in financing this plan, and the professionals in the Defense Ministry and IDF, who are moving it forward quickly and efficiently."