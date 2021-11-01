El Al flight makes emergency landing in India

An El Al flight which took off early Monday morning from Bangkok, Thailand, made an emergency landing in Goa, India.

The plane was en route to Phuket, Thailand, and from there to Israel.

According to Channel 13 News, following the Boeing 787's takeoff from Phuket, there was warning in the cockpit of a gas leak.

In such instances, if the problem does not resolve itself, Boeing's instructions are that the problematic engine be shut off and an emergency landing made. This is what the El Al staff decided to do, and the plane therefore landed in Goa with one engine.

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Ministry worked to allow the passengers to enter India. This required that each passenger undergo a PCR test, following which the passengers were evacuated to a hotel in the city.

The staffs examining the plane have not yet found any indication of a gas leak or what caused the warning. They are currently holding meetings with Boeing and Rolls-Royce, which manufactures Boeing's engines.