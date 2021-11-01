Watch: Arabs suspected of hurling firebombs are arrested

Police from the Yassam unit in Jerusalem worked in cooperation with Border Police units to bring about the Monday morning arrest of two Muslim Arab youths who damaged a police vehicle.

Yassam is Israel Police's special unit dedicated to riot and crowd control, and other security operations.

The 16-year-old youths are suspected of hurling firebombs towards a squad car last week, near Ras al-Amud Square in an Arab neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Following their attack, the youths uploaded footage to TikTok in an apparent attempt to brag about their actions.

Later on Monday, Israel Police are expected to request an extension of the suspects' arrest.