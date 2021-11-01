Health Ministry: New COVID-19 variant is not vaccine-resistant

Israel's Health Ministry has informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that the newest coronavirus variant, A.30, does not seem to be vaccine-resistant, Galei Tzahal reported.

According to the report, the announcement was made in a meeting held ahead of Bennett's departure for Scotland.

The news follows last week's report which raised concerns that the variant, which has been identified in COVID-19 patients in Sweden and Tanzania, might be resistant to the existing vaccines, due to mutations to its spike protein.

During that meeting, significant concerns were raised regarding the pace at which Israelis are receiving their booster doses.

Representatives from the IDF's Home Front Command said that the willingness of Israelis to receive the booster dose has been very low over the past few weeks: Nearly two million of those who received the second dose have not come in for their third.

They added that they have tried various tactics to encourage vaccination, but no significant improvement in pace has been made.