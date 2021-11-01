For sale: Israeli ambassador to the UN's Manhattan residence

The State of Israel is selling the residence for the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, according to a report by Yediot Aharonoth.

The Fifth Avenue property, overlooking Central Park, is on sale for $11.7 million, or 37 million shekels.

The residence is located on the 13th floor of a 15-story building which was built in 1928 near the corner of Fifth Avenue and 82nd Street. The building is considered prime real estate, and is located near not only Central Park, but also The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The apartment, which spans nearly 5,000 square feet, includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an impressive dining room.

Israel purchased the property for $99,000, listing it under the name of then-Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the realtor listing the property, Douglas Elliman, the apartment features a “private elevator vestibule”, which “opens on to an impressive 32-foot central gallery.”

“The stately formal dining room features unobstructed views to the east over landmarked buildings and can easily accommodate 20 guests.”