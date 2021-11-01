17 people injured in train accident in Britain

At least 17 people were injured on Sunday after two trains collided in Salisbury, Britain.

The collision happened near London Road and involved a South Western Railway and a Great Western service, according to the BBC.

A train driver, who was trapped, was treated by paramedics. The 17 victims were taken to hospital.

The crash occurred when one train hit an object in a tunnel, and the second train then collided with it due to signaling problems.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue declared the crash a "major incident", with some 50 firefighters attending the scene.

Police, the ambulance service and coastguard helicopters were also sent to the scene, according to the BBC.

Other train services in the area, close to Fisherton Tunnel in the city, were halted following the accident.