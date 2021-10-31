Did doctors' advice to vaccine refuser hasten his death?

According to a report on Channel 12 News, several Israeli doctors may be implicated in the death of a coronavirus patient who refused to be vaccinated and sought their advice regarding treatment.

The Health Ministry’s malpractice watchdog has issued a report regarding the case of one Chai Shaulyan, who died with coronavirus two months ago, after being hospitalized.

The report cites several doctors by name, apparently many of them known to be opposed to COVID vaccination. One doctor mentioned by name in the report, Dr. Michal Haran, allegedly advised Shaulyan to “inhale the steam of chiba tea,” and claimed that, “a lot of people reported improvement after inhaling the steam. Also, it’s important not to take any medication that dries up the phlegm.”

Another doctor cited is Dr. Avshalom Carmel, who allegedly told the patient, “If it’s hard for you to breathe, try lying on your stomach. At any rate, do your best not to have to be put on a respirator.”

The report also cites Dr. Aryeh Avni, whose medical license was actually revoked quite recently by the Health Ministry. “He should take increasing quantities of vitamin C,” was Avni’s advice, “as much as he can. He should also take zinc, and get his vitamin D levels checked out. I also advise that once he’s discharged from the hospital, he should be filmed with me in a video and see how much the vitamins helped him to lose weight.”

The report suggested that doctors treating a patient who has listened to advice not to be vaccinated and who go against accepted medical practice, might be considered to have actually caused damage to the patient and could even be implicated in their death, if the patient relied on their advice.

Responding to the report, Dr. Avshalom Carmel said: “Chai asked for my advice on WhatsApp after he had already been admitted to hospital. I advised him to change his position if he was able to do so, and to do what he could to avoid being put on a respirator. There was no damage caused by such suggestions. At no stage during his treatment did I interfere with his medication regimen, nor did I suggest a different drug regimen from that which is accepted hospital practice.”