Number 6 on United Arab List supports Hamas rocket fire into Israel

Ala Aladin Jabarin, a senior official within the United Arab List and sixth on the party’s list, has come under fire for a post and video he uploaded to his Facebook page three years ago, in which he expressed his support for a “military solution” to Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians. The post was uncovered by the “Kol Hayehudi” website.

The video praised terrorist rocket fire from Gaza into Israel, and stated that, “We have no solution other than victory or death as martyrs.” It was posted on June 9, 2018, just ten days after Gaza-based terrorist organizations fired around 200 rockets into Israel.

“Dear Shahid [martyr] … we will break our fast in Jerusalem … the capital of Palestine … We have no other solution than either victory or death as martyrs,” read the captions to the video, which shows terrorists carrying rockets to their launching sites and then firing them into the Israeli communities bordering Gaza.

Earlier today, legal advisers to the Ad Kan organization and the Choose Life forum of bereaved families submitted a formal complaint to Israel Police, against the ’48 Aid NGO (the Islamic Organization for Orphans and the Needy), accusing it of money-laundering, funding terrorist operations, and other terrorism-related charges.

Morris Hirsch, legal adviser to the Choose Life forum, and Yosef Ackerman, legal adviser for Ad Kan, wrote in their complaint that, “Following a study that was undertaken by these organizations, the concrete suspicion arose that the Islamic Organization for Orphans and the Needy and its directors are engaged in committing crimes of money-laundering and supporting terrorist activities.

“It appears certain that this organization in practice serves as a substitute for another organization that was recently closed down by the Defense Ministry, due to its being an appendage of the Hamas organization; it is used to channel funds toward terrorist activities by supporting the families of terrorists.”

Hirsch and Ackerman stressed that, “Our research has uncovered a very worrying picture in which the directors of this organization are holding meetings and have financial contacts with senior operatives and official representatives of Hamas in Gaza.”

Hirsch, a lieutenant-colonel in the reserves, noted that, “Senior officials within the organization actually admit that their activities pick up where other organizations were forced to leave off, after being outlawed as terrorist entities. These senior officials hold regular meetings with senior officials from Hamas in Gaza. One senior official is the sister of one of the principal terrorists who was involved in the Park Hotel Massacre in 2002 in which 29 Jews were murdered.”

Hirsch added an intriguing observation: “Shortly after the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement was outlawed, the coffers of ’48 Aid suddenly filled up. I’ve been working in this field – uncovering sources of funding for terrorist operations – for the majority of my professional life, and I can tell you that in this case, there’s not just smoke – there’s fire.”

“This situation in which individuals or organizations operating in tandem with organizations in Gaza cannot be allowed to continue,” attorney Ackerman said. “We are now waiting for Israel Police and other branches of the security services to investigate this matter and take swift action to bring these illegal contacts to a halt.”