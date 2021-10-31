Racheli needs a kidney transplant NOW

Would you be willing to donate your kidney for a ten year old girl?

The kidney transplant that can be performed at Boston Children's Hospital and save Shanel Rachel (Racheli) carries a $500,000 price tag, however no Israeli HMO or government agency is willing to take part in financing the procedure that will save the life of the 10-year-old girl.

Born with congenital kidney failure, Racheli has suffered since birth. With one totally non-functioning kidney and a second kidney functioning at 60% capacity, Racheli endures constant inflammations and acute infections as well as secondary issues that include anxiety and eating disorders. Additionally, Racheli must undergo invasive procedures in the hospital on a regular basis to keep her intestines clear, as she is unable to remove waste material from her body in a natural manner.

Click here to save Racheli life >>

The ongoing campaign to save Racheli's life, finance the operation and help offset the substantial debt incurred by the family after years of treatment not covered by the government-regulated HMO health basket has managed to raise close to 30% of the necessary funds in two weeks.

Racheli's parents, Nir and Ayelet, have great faith in the compassion and sympathy of the Jewish community throughout the world. They are certain that the remaining funds will be raised as quickly as possible, allowing them to take Racheli to Boston for the operation.

"I am utterly amazed," proclaimed Nir. "While Jews are known to care and take responsibility for each other, I have never experienced anything so uplifting. People have contacted us and offered to be tested for compatibility to donate a kidney to our Racheli. What nation is there like the People of Israel?! I know they will come through for us and save our Racheli. We simply have no other choice."

The goal is attainable.

B"H 30 percent of the amount has already been raised. Now we have to raise the rest, If 940 people give $360, we can save Racheli.

WE CAN DO IT!

WE CAN SAVE RACHELI!

All donations are tax-deductible.