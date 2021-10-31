Bennett: This will be Fake News Week

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed a vote on the state budget before taking off for Glasgow, Scotland Sunday evening.

Ahead of his departure today for the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Bennett pushed back on reports the Opposition is working to peel off lawmakers from the coalition ahead of this week's critical budget vote.

The government faces a hard deadline this Thursday to pass its spending plan, or face automatic dissolution of the Knesset and snap elections.

"Once the budget passes this week, it will buy the government years of stability, and it means the Opposition will fall apart and dissolve. They understand that, they are determined. They are determined to block the budget and to bring us to fifth elections, that's their goal."

"Therefore, we are expecting a crazy week that will get wilder as the budget vote approaches. It will be the big Fake News Week. There is nothing the opposition will not do to overthrow the government. It is a pity for them the budget will pass."