Thousands enjoy the tenth Jerusalem marathon, even mayor Moshe Leon himself

The tenth Jerusalem marathon kicked off to a good start this Friday, with even the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Leon running in the 10km race sporting the number 10.

Thousands traveled to participate in the marathon, even flying in from overseas to participate.

The marathon was delayed until now due to the corona epidemic and was originally scheduled for March 2020. The marathon was held now in October under clear Green Pass guidlelines.

The marathons included a full marathon (42.2 km); half-marathon (21.1 km); 10 km race, 5 km race, family race (1.7 km), and community race (800 meters).

Many chose to run to support a cause, gaining support through people funding runners and the runners were able to choose which cause to support via the official marathon website.

Weather on the day of the marathon was warm, and last-minute changes were made accordingly, making some of the starting times earlier. Those running before the sun rose high in the sky experienced favorable conditions, whilst runners in the full marathon ran in the mid-morning and mid-day heat.

The thousands of runners that flocked to Jerusalem to participate in the marathon enjoyed the energetic atmosphere at the starting point in Gan Sacker, buying food, relaxing after the run, or cheering the finishers of the full marathon as they crossed the finish line.

About 20,000 people enjoyed the longer but a breathtaking route and passed through the Knesset, along the Old City Walls, the Sultan's Pool, Mishkenot Sha'ananim, Mount Zion, the German Colony, Rehavia, the Palace Promenade Commissioners, Ammunition Hill, Sucker Garden, Mount Scopus, Mount of Olives and other sites.

Winners of the full marathon (42.2 km) were: Yamar Gethon in first place, 29 from Jerusalem who broke a record finishing in 02:24:07. Ajaz Guadi - 32 years old - in 02:29:49. Barhan stood out - 50 years old - in 02:41:20

Anna Price, the first woman to win the race, is 45 years old , and completed it in a time of 03:25:50. Second place went to: Reut Baruch - 39 years old - in 03:51:08. Third place went to: Dalit Levin - 44 years old in a time of 03:52:52.

The winner of the women's half marathon is: Bracha (Beatty) Deutsch, ultra-Orthodox athlete, mother of 5 and Israeli champion of the 2018 half marathon and the 2019 marathon. Deutsch finished with a result of 01:20:40. The first winner to complete a men's half marathon is: Aimro Almiya with a result of 01:07:52.

Results of the race and the winners times are as posted on the Jerusalem Municipality website