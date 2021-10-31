Mansour Abbas accuses Netanyahu of 'incitement campaign'

The chairman of the Ra'am party, MK Mansour Abbas, on Saturday night attacked Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the vote on the state budget.

"At the beginning of a fateful week for the benefit of the state and its citizens, Netanyahu is mobilizing all his arms for a campaign of incitement, defamation, division and false accusations. All this will not succeed. The citizens of the country believe only in the law enforcement authorities that Netanyahu has worked for years to weaken. Abu Yair, you are welcome to contact the law enforcement authorities instead of engaging in leaks and false briefings," he tweeted.

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, responded to Abbas and said, "Shavua Tov Mansour. I understand the hysteria. Your lies are beginning to be exposed. And this is just the beginning. Ayala Hasson's story is just the tip of the iceberg. Your and your party's and the Islamic Movement's ties with Hamas and terrorism will soon be exposed more and more, and will also force the security and law enforcement authorities to get involved. Start packing your bags for the arrest."

On Friday it was reported that Abbas had recently met with a senior Likud official who is very close to the party leader due to the incessant attacks on Abbas by the Likud.

Abbas, according to Channel 12 News, reportedly sent the Likud official a clear message which said, "The next time this happens, there will be a very significant response that will harm Netanyahu personally - and the Likud in terms of image."