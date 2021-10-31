Israel 'falls back' to Winter Time

Winter Time (or Standard Time as it is known in North America) officially took effect in Israel overnight Saturday. At 2:00 a.m., clocks were moved back one hour, making the time 1:00 a.m.

Summer Time (or Daylight Saving Time as it is called in North America) will begin again on March 25, 2022.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who announced this week the date for the transition to Winter Time, said that "the extra daylight hours during Daylight Saving Time contributed to the economy and trade during this period. According to the law in Israel and as is customary in many countries, we will switch to Winter Time this weekend and this is an opportunity to wish the residents of Israel a good, healthy and fruitful winter."