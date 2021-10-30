Man stabbed to death in Beit Shemesh

Police and medical personnel at the scene of a murder in Beit Shemesh earlier th

A 47-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in his home in the central city of Beit Shemesh.

Medical staff arriving at the scene provided the victim with first aid and attempted to resuscitate him, but were forced to declare his death.

Following the report, police officers arrived at the man's home, and began searching for a suspect who had escaped from the apartment.

They located the man's 17-year-old son in a nearby building, and took him for questioning on suspicion that he had committed the murder. Forensic investigators were called to the scene and began collecting evidence from the scene, as well as an initial investigation.

According to Maariv, the murder occurred while other family members were at home. Suspicions were raised in initial investigations that while the family was at their home, a quarrel broke out in which the dead man attacked his son. In response, the son took a knife and stabbed it once into his father's chest, leading to his death.

Kikar Hashabbat identified the family in question as belonging to Beit Shemesh's haredi community.

According to reports from neighbors, the teen had recently been hospitalized in a psychiatric facility.

The suspect will be brought to court on Sunday, and police are expected to request that his arrest be extended while the investigation continues.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Mohammad Fawake said, "When we arrived at the scene, we joined the police forces, who led us to an apartment in a residential building. The victim was lying unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing, with a bleeding wound in his body. We provided him with medical treatment and performed CPR, but his injury was critical and at the end we were forced to declare his death."