Gantz approves additional Arab construction - in Area C of Judea and Samaria

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) has approved a package of benefits for Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs, as part of an agreement made with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Channel 12 News reported.

This is the second part of the previous package, and includes approval for additional housing for Arabs in Area C of Judea and Samaria.

Under the Oslo Accords, Judea and Samaria were divided into three sections. Area A is under PA civil and police control, Area B is under PA civil control and Israeli military control, and Area C is under Israeli civil and military country. While Arabs live in all three areas, Jews are only permitted to live in Area C.

In addition, Gantz has approved registration for additional PA Arabs, providing them with legal status. These Arabs are not registered in PA population records, and in order to regulate their status, the PA needs to receive approval from Israel, which has authority over the population records. Last week, Israel granted 4,000 PA Arabs residency status.

Gantz has also approved a significant expansion of work permits for PA Arabs, including in hi-tech, and services, planning gas stations in Judea and Samaria, and a digital VAT pilot program in Judea and Samaria. He has also ordered that a headquarters be set up to allow PA "tourists" into Israel.

These steps are part of a plan to strengthen the PA which was made following a meeting with Abbas, a statement said.

On Thursday, it was announced that factories run by the PA in Judea and Samaria will be able to receive approval that their products meet Israel's quality and safety standards. The stamp of approval is known as a "Tav Teken," and is issued by the Standards Institute of Israel.