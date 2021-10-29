Shaked apologizes to Gantz over leaked recordings

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Friday apologized to Defense Minister Benny Gantz for the recordings published this week in which she was heard saying that Gantz was worse than Lapid.

Shaked approached Gantz during a gathering of the government in Modi’in and told him, according to Channel 13 News, "I apologize. It was Friday morning three weeks ago when all the journalists were being briefed against me and I was told that you were also briefing [against me]."

In the recordings of Shaked, published on Channel 12 News this week, she was heard criticizing Alternate Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, and saying that "Lapid is a superficial person - every week he carries out an attack and Naftali rescues [him], and no one knows [about it].

On Gantz, Shaked was heard saying, "Gantz will dismantle everything. He is not a Prime Minister at all. Worse than Lapid. Even worse, I do not know."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)