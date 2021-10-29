Watch: Lebanese citizen caught after crossing into Israel

An unarmed Lebanese citizen crossed the border into Israel on Friday evening and was caught between homes located along the border fence.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “IDF lookouts identified a suspect who crossed from Lebanon to Israeli territory in the area near the town of Metula. IDF fighters arrested the suspect and he is being questioned at the scene.”

David Azulai, the head of the Metula Local Council, said that residents had been given the all clear and that there were no special instructions.

"He was captured by members of the Metula standby squad along with IDF soldiers. Excellent work by the Metula standby squad," he said, according to Ynet.

Infiltrations from Lebanon into Israeli territory is not an uncommon phenomenon. Most times, the infiltrators are job seekers who enter Israel in search of economic opportunities.

