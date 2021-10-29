GOP Trump foe Rep. Adam Kinzinger will not run for reelection

Outspoken GOP anti-Trumper Adam Kinzinger (R-I) has announced he will not seek reelection in 2022, CNN reported.

"I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide," Kinzinger said in a video message. "I want to make it clear. This isn't the end of my political future, but the beginning."

Kinzinger has been one of the most vocal Republican critics of Donald Trump, giving regular interviews on TV where he has lambasted the former President on a number of issues.

The GOP rep’s distain for Trump culminated in his vote to impeach the former president for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, one of only 10 House Republicans to do so.

Last month Ohio Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez, also a fierce Trump critic, made a similar announcement rather than face a tough primary challenge from a Trump White House staffer.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)