Jerusalem half-marathon champion: Haredi athlete Beatie Deutsch

Haredi sportswoman Bracha (Beatie) Deutsch on Friday morning won first place in Jerusalem's half-marathon.

Deutsch, a haredi athlete, is the mother of five and a former Olympic candidate.

Deutsch finished the half-marathon at 1:20:40.

Haimro Alame, who represented Israel in the Tokyo Olympics and who was the 2019 national record holder, won the men's half-marathon. Alame reached the finish line on Friday at 1:07:52.

At 6:45 on Friday morning, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion kicked off the half-marathon, and at 7:00 he kicked off the full marathon. Thousands of people participate in these competitions.