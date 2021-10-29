Lamb Moussaka

Ingredients:

1 extra-large eggplant

1/2 kilo (1.1 pound) minced lamb

1 shallot, finely diced

2 eggs, beaten

1 to 1-and-1/2 cups bread crumbs

oil, for frying

1 carton (2 to 2-and-1/2 cups) Tuscanini Tomato Sauce (or homemade tomato sauce)

Start Cooking:

Start by slicing your eggplant into rounds. Lay them out, sprinkle with salt, and let sit for 10 minutes, then dab them dry with a paper towel. This step is not necessary, but helps remove eggplants’ bitter taste.

In a bowl, mix the ground lamb with the shallots. You can add any spices you like.

Take two eggplant slices, similar in size, and fill them with the meat mixture. This recipe makes about 12 to 14 “sandwiches.”

Prepare two bowls, one with beaten eggs, the other with the bread crumbs. Dip the eggplant sandwiches into the beaten egg, then into the bread crumbs.

Heat oil in a frying pan. Fry the eggplant sandwiches, flipping them over once they turn golden. When done frying, transfer eggplants to an oven-safe dish, laid out in a single layer.

Pour tomato sauce over the rounds and bake covered for 30 minutes on 390 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) and uncovered for another 10 minutes to crisp up the tops.

Courtesy of Kosher.com